Plastics Market Watch Watching: Consumer Goods
Market Watch Reports over the past few years have explored the usage of plastics in major industry sectors such as housing and construction, transportation, and health care. Plastics have proven to be vital to these sectors; the material is integral to the innovation of products that move, shelter, feed, cure, and entertain us.
The first-ever Watching: Plastics Contributions to Consumer Goods report investigates how plastics are used in products consumers use and need in their daily lives, such as packaged foods, personal care products, electronics, vehicles, home appliances, toys, sporting gear, and more.
Unlock your full copy of the Consumer Goods Plastics Market Watch report today. Plastics Industry Association members may access the PLASTICS library and reports at no cost – a benefit of PLASTICS membership.
Format: PDF downloadable file
Released: March 2020
Discounted member price:
0.00
Your price:
495.00
You could save:
100.0%
